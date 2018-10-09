Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:57 pm

'AGT' Stars Heidi Klum & Tyra Banks Present at AMAs 2018!

Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks walk the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The America’s Got Talent co-stars were both presenters during the show!

Heidi presented the award for Tour of the Year to Taylor Swift for the reputation Stadium Tour. Tyra will present New Artist of the Year.

During the event, Tyra tweeted, “OMG! OMG! Just found out that my sexy fierce fellas of @BTS_twt won the award for Favorite Social Artist at the #AMAs!!!! Congratulations, and I’m soo soo proud to watch all of your success! 💛”

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Tyra is wearing a Gucci skirt, a Caroline Constas shirt, and a Tadashi Shoji clutch.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks

