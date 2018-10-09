Mariah Carey Wears Dramatic Dress for AMAs 2018 Performance of 'With You'

Mariah Carey wears a pink dress with a massive train resembling flowers while performing on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old singer performed her new song “With You.” She debuted the song last week and will soon be dropping the music video!

Mariah has won 21 award at the American Music Awards over the years from 38 nominations!