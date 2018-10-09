Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:13 pm

Mariah Carey Wears Dramatic Dress for AMAs 2018 Performance of 'With You'

Mariah Carey Wears Dramatic Dress for AMAs 2018 Performance of 'With You'

Mariah Carey wears a pink dress with a massive train resembling flowers while performing on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old singer performed her new song “With You.” She debuted the song last week and will soon be dropping the music video!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah has won 21 award at the American Music Awards over the years from 38 nominations!
Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey american music awards 2018 01
mariah carey american music awards 2018 02
mariah carey american music awards 2018 03
mariah carey american music awards 2018 04
mariah carey american music awards 2018 05
mariah carey american music awards 2018 06
mariah carey american music awards 2018 07
mariah carey american music awards 2018 08
mariah carey american music awards 2018 09
mariah carey american music awards 2018 10
mariah carey american music awards 2018 11
mariah carey american music awards 2018 12
mariah carey american music awards 2018 13
mariah carey american music awards 2018 14
mariah carey american music awards 2018 15
mariah carey american music awards 2018 16
mariah carey american music awards 2018 17
mariah carey american music awards 2018 18
mariah carey american music awards 2018 19
mariah carey american music awards 2018 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop