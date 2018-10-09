Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 6:44 pm

Poppy Hides Her Face with a Mask at American Music Awards 2018

Poppy Hides Her Face with a Mask at American Music Awards 2018

Poppy covers up with a black mask over her nose and mouth while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Moriah Rose Pereira, is at the event to interview stars.

“They’re sending me to the #AMAs to talk to famous people,” Poppy tweeted over the weekend.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!
