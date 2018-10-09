Ryan Gosling on Working with Damien Chazelle for a 2nd Time: 'You Can Be More Honest'

Ryan Gosling is looking as handsome as ever for his GQ magazine November 2018 cover story, on newsstands October 23.

Here’s what the First Man star had to share with the mag…

On doing a second film with Damien Chazelle (the first being La La Land): “I think you spend a lot of time being polite in the first film, and respectful of what you imagine the other person’s process is. So it’s a relief to do a second film, I think, because you’re less precious, and you have a shorthand, and you really feel like you can be more honest, and you’re able to really work.”

On the public interest in the private lives of astronauts: “We were so interested in the duality of their lives. How these astronauts were using their flashlight of scientific knowledge to explore the vast mysteries of space, and at the same time, they would have to come home and mow the lawn and take out the trash…And I think that was something we really tried to understand…to honor that.”

On if his connection to Neil Armstrong, who he plays in First Man, lies in the duality of being private in the public sphere: “But these people were strapped to the top of a ballistic missile and fired into space…”

For more from Ryan, visit GQ.com.