Top Stories
Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 12:25 pm

Ryan Gosling on Working with Damien Chazelle for a 2nd Time: 'You Can Be More Honest'

Ryan Gosling on Working with Damien Chazelle for a 2nd Time: 'You Can Be More Honest'

Ryan Gosling is looking as handsome as ever for his GQ magazine November 2018 cover story, on newsstands October 23.

Here’s what the First Man star had to share with the mag…

On doing a second film with Damien Chazelle (the first being La La Land): “I think you spend a lot of time being polite in the first film, and respectful of what you imagine the other person’s process is. So it’s a relief to do a second film, I think, because you’re less precious, and you have a shorthand, and you really feel like you can be more honest, and you’re able to really work.”

On the public interest in the private lives of astronauts: “We were so interested in the duality of their lives. How these astronauts were using their flashlight of scientific knowledge to explore the vast mysteries of space, and at the same time, they would have to come home and mow the lawn and take out the trash…And I think that was something we really tried to understand…to honor that.”

On if his connection to Neil Armstrong, who he plays in First Man, lies in the duality of being private in the public sphere: “But these people were strapped to the top of a ballistic missile and fired into space…”

For more from Ryan, visit GQ.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling gq november 01
ryan gosling gq november 02

Credit: Giampaolo Sgura exclusively for GQ
Posted to: Magazine, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop