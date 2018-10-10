Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 12:58 am

Kim Kardashian Brings the Glam to Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Gala

Kim Kardashian Brings the Glam to Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Gala

Kim Kardashian dazzles on the blue carpet as she arrives at Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Blue Book Collection on Tuesday night (October 9) at Studio 525 in New York City.

The 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul looked so glam in a cutout white gown while wearing several pieces of jewelry from iconic brand.

Joining Kim at the event was her mom Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

FYI: Kim is wearing a Rick Owens gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photos: Getty
