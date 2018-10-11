Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 1:00 am

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Dakota Johnson steps on stage for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (October 11).

The actress, who turned 29 last week, opened up about the false pregnancy rumors that spread after she had a birthday party that TMZ thought was a gender reveal party.

“Well, the only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies,” Dakota said when asked if she’s pregnant.

“It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant?” Dakota added. The balloons were released into the air and TMZ reported that the balloons were to reveal the gender of a baby.

“I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go,” she said. “But a lot of people congratulated me.”

Ellen also questioned why she wasn’t invited to the party after Dakota went to her birthday party with boyfriend Chris Martin.

Click inside to watch another video…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 01
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 02
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 03
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 04
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 05
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 06
dakota johnson ellen degeneres show 07

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop