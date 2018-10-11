Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Dakota Johnson steps on stage for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (October 11).

The actress, who turned 29 last week, opened up about the false pregnancy rumors that spread after she had a birthday party that TMZ thought was a gender reveal party.

“Well, the only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies,” Dakota said when asked if she’s pregnant.

“It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant?” Dakota added. The balloons were released into the air and TMZ reported that the balloons were to reveal the gender of a baby.

“I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go,” she said. “But a lot of people congratulated me.”

Ellen also questioned why she wasn’t invited to the party after Dakota went to her birthday party with boyfriend Chris Martin.

