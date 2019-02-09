Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, & More Country Stars Honor Dolly Parton at MusiCares Event

Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves both look stunning on the red carpet at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday night (February 8) at the L.A. Convention Center in Los Angeles.

The event honored Dolly Parton as the Person of the Year and tons of country stars stepped out to pay tribute to their icon.

Some more country music entertainers in attendance included Jennifer Nettles, Brandi Carlilie (who performed with the legendary Willie Nelson), Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, and married couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Maren was joined on the carpet by her husband Ryan Hurd.

FYI: Maren is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry by Luisa Alexander, KatKim, and Beladora. Kacey is wearing a J Mendel dress and Brian Atwood shoes. LBT’s Kimberly is wearing a pink Sachin and Babi dress on the carpet. LBT’s Karen is wearing a Libertine suit on the carpet. Jennifer is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress, Olgana Paris shoes, Hearts on Fire necklace, and David Yurman earrings and ring.