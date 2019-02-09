Top Stories
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, & Sophie Turner Step Out for Pre-Grammys Events!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, & Sophie Turner Step Out for Pre-Grammys Events!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra couple up while attending Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2019 Artist Showcase presented by Citi on Saturday afternoon (February 9) at The Row in Los Angeles.

The married couple sat with Sir Lucian himself while watching some artist perform at the event.

That same day, Nick‘s older brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner were spotted attending Roc Nation’s The Brunch, which is held every year during the weekend of the Grammys.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys on Sunday night at 8pm ET! We will be live-blogging the whole event.
