Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:02 am

Bella Hadid Walks in Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show, Karlie Kloss Shows Up for Support!

Bella Hadid Walks in Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show, Karlie Kloss Shows Up for Support!

Bella Hadid plants a kiss on designer Brandon Maxwell‘s cheek while posing backstage at his fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night (February 9) at Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York City.

The 22-year-old model walked in the fashion show that night!

Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Emily DiDonato, Nicky Hilton, and Elaine Welteroth were all in attendance at the show and sat in the front row.

Bella shared a video from backstage at the show and captioned it, “what happens when I’m extra early- impromptu facial massage choreography by @tompecheux during the makeup demo…obviously😅🖤”
