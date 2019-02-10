Liam Hemsworth Misses Grammys, Was Hospitalized This Weekend

Liam Hemsworth was not by his wife Miley Cyrus‘ side at the 2019 Grammy Awards and there’s a good explanation as to why.

The 29-year-old actor was in New York City this week to promote his new movie Isn’t It Romantic and if he intended on flying back for the show, his plans were halted by a hospitalization.

Liam‘s co-star Rebel Wilson told Extra, “[Liam] was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine. He texted us this morning.”

A rep for Warner Brothers told People that Liam had to miss his Sunday press day because he wasn’t feeling well. It’s not clear what happened, but we hop he’s feeling better!

