Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

There are so many moments that happened at the 2019 Grammy Awards that fans didn’t get to see on TV because they happened either backstage or during commercial breaks.

Celebrities always get up out of their seats when they cameras are not rolling so they can say hello to their friends and thankfully, photographers were snapping pictures the whole time!

Cardi B had the best reaction when Lady Gaga went over to greet her in the crowd near the end of the night.

Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez shared a moment together backstage, BTS had fun meeting people like host Alicia Keys, and some stars were photographed as they found out they won awards while standing backstage.

50+ pictures inside of stars backstage and in the audience at the Grammys…