Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Mon, 11 February 2019 at 1:08 am

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

There are so many moments that happened at the 2019 Grammy Awards that fans didn’t get to see on TV because they happened either backstage or during commercial breaks.

Celebrities always get up out of their seats when they cameras are not rolling so they can say hello to their friends and thankfully, photographers were snapping pictures the whole time!

Cardi B had the best reaction when Lady Gaga went over to greet her in the crowd near the end of the night.

Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez shared a moment together backstage, BTS had fun meeting people like host Alicia Keys, and some stars were photographed as they found out they won awards while standing backstage.

50+ pictures inside of stars backstage and in the audience at the Grammys…

Just Jared on Facebook
backstage at grammys 2019 01
backstage at grammys 2019 02
backstage at grammys 2019 03
backstage at grammys 2019 04
backstage at grammys 2019 05
backstage at grammys 2019 06
backstage at grammys 2019 07
backstage at grammys 2019 08
backstage at grammys 2019 09
backstage at grammys 2019 10
backstage at grammys 2019 11
backstage at grammys 2019 12
backstage at grammys 2019 13
backstage at grammys 2019 14
backstage at grammys 2019 15
backstage at grammys 2019 16
backstage at grammys 2019 17
backstage at grammys 2019 18
backstage at grammys 2019 19
backstage at grammys 2019 20
backstage at grammys 2019 21
backstage at grammys 2019 22
backstage at grammys 2019 23
backstage at grammys 2019 24
backstage at grammys 2019 25
backstage at grammys 2019 26
backstage at grammys 2019 27
backstage at grammys 2019 28
backstage at grammys 2019 29
backstage at grammys 2019 30
backstage at grammys 2019 31
backstage at grammys 2019 32
backstage at grammys 2019 33
backstage at grammys 2019 34
backstage at grammys 2019 35
backstage at grammys 2019 36
backstage at grammys 2019 37
backstage at grammys 2019 38
backstage at grammys 2019 39
backstage at grammys 2019 40
backstage at grammys 2019 41
backstage at grammys 2019 42
backstage at grammys 2019 43
backstage at grammys 2019 44
backstage at grammys 2019 45
backstage at grammys 2019 46
backstage at grammys 2019 47
backstage at grammys 2019 48
backstage at grammys 2019 49
backstage at grammys 2019 50
backstage at grammys 2019 51
backstage at grammys 2019 52
backstage at grammys 2019 53
backstage at grammys 2019 54
backstage at grammys 2019 55
backstage at grammys 2019 56

Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr