Mon, 11 February 2019 at 12:24 am

Lady Gaga Meets Cardi B While Wearing Third Grammys Outfit

Lady Gaga Meets Cardi B While Wearing Third Grammys Outfit

Lady Gaga wears her third outfit of the night while posing backstage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer met up with fellow Grammy winner Cardi B and posed for some photos near the end of the night.

Gaga wore two other outfits during the night. She walked the red carpet in a Celine dress and later performed in a catsuit designed by Perry Meek.

It was a big night for Gaga as she went home with three awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne” and two awards for “Shallow.”

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Celine by Hedi Slimane outfit.
Photos: Getty, CBS
