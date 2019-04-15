Top Stories
Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 8:56 am

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Wrap Up Weekend One at Coachella

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Wrap Up Weekend One at Coachella

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are seen walking around the grounds of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday evening (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The couple were also seen the day before in the crowd at one of the Coachella shows.

Coachella’s first weekend has wrapped up, but there is still a second weekend to come! Stay tuned as we’ll be covering the upcoming Coachella weekend beginning this coming Friday.

Check out all the new photos of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom…
