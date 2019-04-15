Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

KJ Apa Shows Off Crosley x Fossil Collaboration in Nashville

KJ Apa Shows Off Crosley x Fossil Collaboration in Nashville

KJ Apa keeps it cool while celebrating National Record Store Day!

The 21-year-old Riverdale actor helped launch the Crosley x Fossil collection on Saturday (April 13) in Nashville, Tenn.

Blending both brands’ mutual passion for retro-resurgence and appreciation for the power of music, the Crosley x Fossil collab is the latest addition to Fossil’s Curator Series, featuring vintage-inspired accessories.

The Crosley x Fossil watches and record player are now available on Fossil.com, CrosleyRadio.com, and in select independent record stores.

“Such a sick night celebrating the #crosleyxfossil collaboration in Nashville…” KJ shared on Instagram. “Holyyy s–t Nashville is sick. And, of course – Thanks to the @fossil fam for another epic watch. Xox #ad.”

ICYMI, check out the trailer for KJ‘s new Netflix movie The Last Summer!
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 01
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 02
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 03
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 04
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 05
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 06
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 07
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 08
kj apa shows off crosley x fossil collaboration in nashville 09

Photos: Fossil/Clay Cook
Posted to: KJ Apa

