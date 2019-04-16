Zayn Malik Heads Out for the Night in New York City

Zayn Malik is heading out for the night.

The 26-year-old Mind of Mine singer was spotted out and about on Monday night (April 15) in New York City.

Zayn recently came to the defense of Gigi Hadid on Twitter.

“To any dumb f–k out there that wants to make they’re own stories up,” he began. “My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f–k alone she is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known.”

“And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it,” he continued. “So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the f–k straight,” he wrote. Click here to see what else he said.