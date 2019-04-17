Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 7:00 am

Freida Pinto Goes Fresh-Faced for Afternoon Outing

Freida Pinto Goes Fresh-Faced for Afternoon Outing

Freida Pinto chats with a friend as they leave a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon (April 16) at Erewhon in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actress went without makeup while looking cool in a denim jacket, jeans, and white sneakers as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Freida Pinto

After lunch, the ladies continued on with their day by doing a little shopping together.

Freida recently starred in the short film Mr. Malcolm’s List with Gemma Chan – and you can watch it right here!
Just Jared on Facebook
freida pinto goes fresh faced for afternoon outing 01
freida pinto goes fresh faced for afternoon outing 02
freida pinto goes fresh faced for afternoon outing 03
freida pinto goes fresh faced for afternoon outing 04
freida pinto goes fresh faced for afternoon outing 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Freida Pinto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr