Jessica Chastain Calls Out 'Time' Over Brett Kavanaugh's Place on 100 List

Jessica Chastain is calling out Time magazine for their 100 most influential people list, specifically because they put Brett Kavanaugh on the list.

Christine Blasey Ford, who is also on the list, accused the Supreme Court Justice of sexual misconduct.

“You put her on the same list as the man she said assaulted her. So disappointing @TIME Christine Blasey Ford > Brett Kavanaugh,” Jessica tweeted earlier today after Time revealed the full list.

