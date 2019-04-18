Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 6:35 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Are Bringing 'Sea Wall/A Life' to Broadway!

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Are Bringing 'Sea Wall/A Life' to Broadway!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are going back to Broadway this summer for another run in the play Sea Wall / A Life!

The actors starred in a sold-out run of the show at the Public Theater earlier this year and they’ll appear in it for nine weeks only on Broadway.

The production begins performances on Friday, July 26 and the official opening night is set for Thursday, August 8. The limited engagement will end on Sunday, September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life features two monologues that explore the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom performs Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens, while Jake performs A Life, written by Nick Payne.

“The longstanding artistic relationships we share and beautiful material from Nick and Simon make this production an especially meaningful collaborative journey,” Jake said in a statement. “Carrie Cracknell has crafted a true theatrical event from two distinct monologues, which, together, shine a light on the universal experience and heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom and I are incredibly proud to bring this story to Broadway, and to be returning to the beautiful and historic Hudson Theatre.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, May 6.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr