Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Are Bringing 'Sea Wall/A Life' to Broadway!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are going back to Broadway this summer for another run in the play Sea Wall / A Life!

The actors starred in a sold-out run of the show at the Public Theater earlier this year and they’ll appear in it for nine weeks only on Broadway.

The production begins performances on Friday, July 26 and the official opening night is set for Thursday, August 8. The limited engagement will end on Sunday, September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life features two monologues that explore the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom performs Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens, while Jake performs A Life, written by Nick Payne.

“The longstanding artistic relationships we share and beautiful material from Nick and Simon make this production an especially meaningful collaborative journey,” Jake said in a statement. “Carrie Cracknell has crafted a true theatrical event from two distinct monologues, which, together, shine a light on the universal experience and heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom and I are incredibly proud to bring this story to Broadway, and to be returning to the beautiful and historic Hudson Theatre.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, May 6.