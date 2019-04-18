Mya-Lecia Naylor Dead - British Child Actress Dies at 16

Mya-Lecia Naylor, a young British actress best known for her roles in the TV shows Absolutely Fabulous and Millie Inbetween, has died at the age of 16.

The young actress’ cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the BBC News is reporting that Mya-Lecia died on April 7 after she collapsed.

CBBC, the network that airs Mya-Lecia‘s shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, confirmed the death in a statement. Her Instagram account has also been wiped clean by her management out of respect for her privacy.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, has very sadly died. Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends,” the statement read. ⁣”We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11.⁣ ⁣You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.”

In addition to her television roles Mya-Lecia also appeared in the movie Cloud Atlas.

We send our thoughts and condolences to all of Mya-Lecia‘s loved ones during this difficult time.