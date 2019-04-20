Will Smith Surprises Coachella Crowd During Jaden's Weekend Two Set!

Will Smith hits the stage for a surprise appearance during weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor surprised the crowd during his son Jaden Smith‘s set at the festival.

“Done Did ‘dat! #coachella,” Will captioned a video of him performing “Icon” with his son. Watch it below!

Jaden‘s sister Willow Smith also performed during the set while mom Jada Pinkett Smith cheered on her family from the audience.