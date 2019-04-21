Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 10:21 pm

'American Idol' 2019 - Top 8 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the results of American Idol.

This season of American Idol is now in the live shows and things are now moving quickly!

WHO WENT HOME? These two singers were eliminated this week!

During tonight’s episode, the public’s votes helped narrow down the Top 10 to the Top 8.

The contestants tonight sang songs from their favorite Disney movies for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

By the end of the episode, the Top 10 had been narrowed down to just 8.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 8 contestants this year…
Photos: ABC
