Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' Prequel Series Gets Premiere Date & New Photos

Mark your calendars because Netflix’s Dark Crystal prequel series now has a premiere date!

The streaming service announced on Tuesday (May 21) that the 10-episode The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on August 30.

Along with the announcement comes a series of first-look images, which you can take a look at in our gallery.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the show’s voice cast is led by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as Rian, Brea, and Deet, three Gelfling heroes.

The Gelfling characters are also voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball. Additional characters will also be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg, and Victor Yerrid as Hup.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all-new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting-edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.