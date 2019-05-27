Top Stories
Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Iggy Azalea Deactivates Twitter & Instagram Amid Photo Leak

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 2:44 pm

Ariana Grande Reacts to Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Amid Criticism

Ariana Grande Reacts to Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Amid Criticism

When Madame Tussauds London unveiled their latest wax figure of Ariana Grande, fans sounded off on social media – and not in a positive way.

As it turns out, Ari is not such a fan either.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

“I just wanna talk,” Ariana hilariously commented on the @popcravenews Instagram account’s post about the wax figure.

Ariana is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, and will be stopping at the Amalie Arena next on May 28 in Tampa, Fla.

Click here to see the wax figure and initial fan reactions.
ariana grande instagram

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @popcravenews
Ariana Grande

