Ariana Grande Reacts to Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Amid Criticism

When Madame Tussauds London unveiled their latest wax figure of Ariana Grande, fans sounded off on social media – and not in a positive way.

As it turns out, Ari is not such a fan either.

“I just wanna talk,” Ariana hilariously commented on the @popcravenews Instagram account’s post about the wax figure.

Ariana is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, and will be stopping at the Amalie Arena next on May 28 in Tampa, Fla.

