K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 12:18 am

Celine Dion Pens Sweet Anniversary Note to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Celine Dion Pens Sweet Anniversary Note to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Celine Dion is helping celebrate Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s anniversary!

After the 42-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer surprised the 38-year-old KKW Beauty makeup mogul with a trip to Celine‘s concert in Las Vegas for their fifth wedding anniversary, Celine took to Instagram to pen a sweet note to the couple.

“Happy 5th anniversary @kimkardashian and Kanye! Thanks for coming to see my show! – Celine xx…⁣” Celine wrote along with a photo of herself with Kim and Kanye.

Photos: Getty Images
