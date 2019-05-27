Celine Dion Pens Sweet Anniversary Note to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Celine Dion is helping celebrate Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s anniversary!

After the 42-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer surprised the 38-year-old KKW Beauty makeup mogul with a trip to Celine‘s concert in Las Vegas for their fifth wedding anniversary, Celine took to Instagram to pen a sweet note to the couple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

“Happy 5th anniversary @kimkardashian and Kanye! Thanks for coming to see my show! – Celine xx…⁣” Celine wrote along with a photo of herself with Kim and Kanye.

You can check out Celine‘s post here!