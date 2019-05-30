Sarah Jessica Parker Supports Matthew Broderick at 'The Starry Messenger' Opening Night!

Sarah Jessica Parker smiles for the cameras as she arrives at opening night of The Starry Messenger on Wednesday night (May 29) at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London, England.

The 54-year-old actress dazzled in a silver, fringe dress as she stepped out to support husband Matthew Broderick in his new play.

After the play, SJP and the 57-year-old actor stepped out for a celebratory dinner.

Also in attendance at opening night of the play was Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and talk show host Graham Norton.

