Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 12:11 pm

Donald Trump Calls Meghan Markle 'Nasty' After Learning She's Not a Fan

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is not a fan of Donald Trump, but he just learned this fact.

During a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Meghan said that Trump is “divisive” and “misogynistic.” She even said that if he became president, she might stay in Canada, where she was filming Suits at the time. This was all before she started dating Prince Harry of course.

In a new interview with The Sun, Trump was asked about his upcoming visit with the royal family next week. It was also mentioned to him how Meghan, who will not be at the meeting, “wasn’t so nice” about him during his campaign.

“I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that. No, I hope she is OK. I didn’t know that, no,” he said in response. “So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Trump was also asked about his thoughts on Meghan being an American princess and he said, “I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice and I am sure she’ll do excellently. She’ll be very good. She’ll be very good. I hope she does.”

Trump previously called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during their presidential campaigns.
Photos: Getty
