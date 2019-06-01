Sat, 01 June 2019 at 6:03 pm
Sofia Richie Bares Chiseled Abs for Day Out in Beverly Hills!
Sofia Richie is looking so hot!
The 20-year-old model showed off her killer abs as she stepped out on Friday afternoon (May 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie
Sofia sported a gray crop top and black workout pants as she first stopped by the dermatologist office before meeting up with a friend for lunch at E Baldi restaurant.
Last weekend, Sofia helped celebrate boyfriend Scott Disick‘s 36th birthday the Kardashian-Jenner family.
FYI: Sofia is wearing Adidas pants and sneakers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Sofia Richie