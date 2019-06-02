Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

Celebrity Deaths in 2019 - Remembering the Stars Who Have Passed Away

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 7:41 pm

Lindsay Lohan Confirms She's 'Hard at Work' on New Music!

Lindsay Lohan Confirms She's 'Hard at Work' on New Music!

Lindsay Lohan is back in the studio!

The 32-year-old Lohan Nightclub owner took to Instagram on Saturday (June 1) to tease a photo of herself in the music studio.

Lindsay simply captioned the photo with the headphones emoji – and it sent fans into a frenzy that she is working on new music.

Lindsay then took to Twitter to respond to a report about the photo, adding that she’s “Hard At Work” on new music.

The last single Lindsay released was “Bossy” back in 2008 while her latest album, A Little More Personal (Raw), was released in 2005.

