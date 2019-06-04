Brad Pitt Goes Low-Key for Mid-Week Lunch Meeting

Brad Pitt keeps a low profile while arriving at a restaurant for a lunch meeting on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 55-year-old actor wore his usual outfit of a long-sleeved shirt with a t-shirt on top.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Brad was joined by a bodyguard, who escorted him inside the restaurant.

The release of Brad‘s highly anticipated movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is just a month and a half away. We can’t wait to see him on the press circuit in July.