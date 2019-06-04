Top Stories
Natasha Lyonne Says 'Now is the Time for Women to Band Together on Every Level'

Natasha Lyonne hits the stage to speak during the For Your Consideration screening and panel for her hit Netflix series Russian Doll held at the UCB Sunset Theater on (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

Natasha recently opened about women working together being important when creating content for themselves: “There was previously this very limited idea for a female character where endgame must be finding ‘him,’ she said (via Variety). “But once you eliminate that, there are so many other moves that that character can make. In a deeper sense there are so many bigger ways to write when it’s all of us together.”

“There’s surrealism to the fact that on the one hand you’re reading the news and it’s like, ‘Let’s squash women’s rights; let’s get rid of Roe V. Wade; I think that’s causing trouble,’ but on the other hand, women in film! Which is it?,” Natasha added. “There’s sort of a battle right now being fought between how this is going to end up. Is this going to end up with a loss of rights? It creates this team spirit of, ‘We must side with each other; we must hold each other up.’ Now is the time to band together on every level, and yes professionally as well.”
Credit: Rachel Luna; Photos: Getty
