Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 7:35 pm

Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Couple Up at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Couple Up at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Luke Bryan poses for a photo with his wife Caroline on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 42-year-old country singer will be performing during the show and he is also up for two awards.

Luke is nominated for Male Video of the Year for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and Collaborative Video of the Year for “Straight To Hell” alongside his collaborators Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and Charles Kelley.

In past years, Luke has won five times at the CMT Music Awards!
Just Jared on Facebook
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 01
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 02
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 03
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 04
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 05
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 06
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 07
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 08
luke bryan wife caroline boyer cmt music awards 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 CMT Music Awards, Caroline Boyer, CMT Music Awards, Luke Bryan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr