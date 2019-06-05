Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Couple Up at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Luke Bryan poses for a photo with his wife Caroline on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 42-year-old country singer will be performing during the show and he is also up for two awards.

Luke is nominated for Male Video of the Year for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and Collaborative Video of the Year for “Straight To Hell” alongside his collaborators Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and Charles Kelley.

In past years, Luke has won five times at the CMT Music Awards!