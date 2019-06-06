Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 7:07 pm

Kendall Jenner Wears Tropical Blue Top On Sunny Day in LA

Kendall Jenner shows off her slim figure while fueling up her car on Thursday afternoon (June 6) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old model wore a super cute spaghetti strap top just after her upcoming collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics was teased.

Younger sister Kylie Jenner dropped quite a few clues about the collab in her new “Day in the Life” vlog.

The collection is said to include some lipsticks and an eyeshadow palette, with baby pink and gold packaging. It’s expected to be out in November.

Check out the full vlog below!
