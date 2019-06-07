Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans and Harry Potter are teaming up!

The skateboarding brand unveiled a new collection based on the J. K. Rowling series on Friday (June 6).

First teased in April, the line includes clothing, footwear and accessories inspired by the four houses of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and is available in both the U.S. and Europe.

The collection features “four exclusive colorways in Vans‘ classic silhouettes — a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff,” the brand said in a statement.

