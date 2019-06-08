Chris Brown & Drake: 'No Guidance' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Chris Brown and Drake have teamed up for a hot, new track!

The entertainer just dropped their new collab “No Guidance” – and fans are loving it already.

Chris has been teasing the collab for some time now. Earlier this week, he posted a photo on Instagram of him and Drake along with the caption, “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER!”

If you forgot, Drake and Chris have both famously dated Rihanna in the past.

“No Guidance” is the latest track Chris has released off of his upcoming album, Indigo, which is set to drop on June 28.

You can download Chris and Drake‘s new track off of iTunes here – and stream it now!

Check out the lyrics…