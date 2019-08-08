Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 4:26 pm

Kylie Jenner Holds Hands With Travis Scott While On a Date Night in Italy

Kylie Jenner looks back over her shoulder while arriving back on land for a date night out with partner Travis Scott on Thursday evening (August 8) in Capri, Italy.

The 21-year-old reality star held hands with Travis as they headed out for a bite to eat following a day at sea.

Earlier in the day, Kylie and Travis were seen heading to a private yacht for a day at sea with their young daughter, Stormi Webster.

If you missed it, Kylie got a huge surprise from Travis before they left for their European adventure. See it here!
