Milo Ventimiglia Dishes on 'This Is Us' Season 4 Twist - Watch!

Milo Ventimiglia is teasing the plot of This Is Us!

The 42-year-old actor made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (August 7) in New York City.

During his appearance, Milo was asked about the twist teased in the upcoming fourth season premiere of This Is Us, and why the show’s creators said everyone would be talking about it.

“Well, because you’re all going to be watching it, first and foremost…I can’t give away those f–king answers. I really can’t. Like…it’s just…the world expands. The world expands,” he teased.

