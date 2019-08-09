Jameela Jamil Says Prince Harry Interrupted Her Phone Call with Meghan Markle - Watch!

Jameela Jamil is opening up about her phone call with Meghan Markle!

While promoting The Good Place at the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, the 33-year-old actress opened up about being picked by the Duchess of Sussex for the September issue of British Vogue – and revealed that she missed Meghan‘s call three times!

“She phoned me herself on my mobile phone, and I missed the call three times,” Jameela shared with Access Hollywood. “They must have thought I was playing it cool, but I’m just crap at my phone.”

“How did you miss the call? Was it a blocked number?” the reporter then asked.

“It was a block number so I tend to not pick up a phone number I don’t know,” Jameela continued. “But I didn’t presume it was going to be the Royal Family on the bloody phone, did I.”

Jameela then shared that once she finally answered Meghan‘s call, that Prince Harry walked in and interrupted their conversation.

“Then at one point the Duke, Harry, walked in during the phone call, and he said hello, and it was all very surreal,” Jameela Jamil added. “They are very kind, smart, funny people.”

You can check out Meghan Markle‘s guest-edited September British Vogue cover here!