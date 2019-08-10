Top Stories
Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 6:10 pm

Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Her! (Video)

Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Her! (Video)

It’s Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday and she’s celebrating with her adorable daughter Stormi by her side!

The 22-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is currently in Italy with some of her closest friends and family for the special occasion.

In a cute video posted to her Instagram account, Kylie cuddles with Stormi, 18 months, and sings the “Happy Birthday” song with her.

“My babyyyy😍😍😍💗💗💗,” she captioned the clip. Some of her friends and family members like Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber all commented on the post.

View this post on Instagram

My babyyyy😍😍😍💗💗💗

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

