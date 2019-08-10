Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Her! (Video)

It’s Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday and she’s celebrating with her adorable daughter Stormi by her side!

The 22-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is currently in Italy with some of her closest friends and family for the special occasion.

In a cute video posted to her Instagram account, Kylie cuddles with Stormi, 18 months, and sings the “Happy Birthday” song with her.

“My babyyyy😍😍😍💗💗💗,” she captioned the clip. Some of her friends and family members like Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber all commented on the post.