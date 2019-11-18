Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Much She Got Paid for 'Hustlers' & the Number Might Shock You!

Jennifer Lopez did Hustlers entirely for free!

“I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” the 50-year-old star told GQ in her cover story. “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny from the Block—I do what I love.”

“It became a movement. This is our movie, where we run shit. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned,” Jennifer added.

