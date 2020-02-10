Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Look So Chic at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo with her husband Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star was also at the event with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22.

“God I love my glam team!!!!!! Thank you @chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed it!!! Big thank you to your amazing assistants as well,” Kim wrote on her Instagram account.

Kylie wrote on Instagram, “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊.”

FYI: Kim is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Kanye is wearing a Dunhill look. Kylie is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress.

