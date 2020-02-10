Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Look So Chic at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo with her husband Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star was also at the event with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22.

“God I love my glam team!!!!!! Thank you @chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed it!!! Big thank you to your amazing assistants as well,” Kim wrote on her Instagram account.

Kylie wrote on Instagram, “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊.”

FYI: Kim is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Kanye is wearing a Dunhill look. Kylie is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

