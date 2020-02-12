Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan is not holding back over Natalie Portman‘s choice to embroider the names of all the female directors who weren’t nominated for Academy Awards onto her outfit at the 2020 Oscars this past weekend.

“I find Portman’s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I’m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk,” Rose wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career- one of them was you. You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director- you,” Rose continued. “What is it with actresses of your ilk? You ‘A-listers’ (🤮) could change the world if you’d take a stand instead of being the problem. Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Fake support of other women is the problem.”

Rose added, “I am singling you out because you are the latest in a long line of actresses who are acting the part of a woman who cares about other women. Actresses who supposedly stand for women, but in reality do not do much at all. Of course women in the world will keep buying the perfumes you promote, the movies you make, and think they’re buying into who you are. But who are you?”

“There is no law that says you need to hire women, work with women, or support women. By all means, you do you. But I am saying stop pretending you’re some kind of champion for anything other than yourself. As for me, I’ll be over here raising my voice and fighting for change without any compensation. That is activism,” Rose continued. “Until you and your fellow actresses get real, do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it doesn’t hang right.”

This is not the first time Natalie has been called out publicly by another female celebrity.

Read Rose’s entire post for Natalie Portman below, and see photos of Natalie Portman’s Oscar look in the gallery…