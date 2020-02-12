Top Stories
Wed, 12 February 2020 at 1:56 pm

RuPaul Knew He Would Be Famous Before He Was Even Born?!

RuPaul Knew He Would Be Famous Before He Was Even Born?!

RuPaul paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (February 11) and revealed how his mother knew he would become famous before he was even born.

The 59-year-old drag queen superstar told Seth that when his mother was pregnant with him a psychic told her that her child would be famous.

“When she was pregnant with me, this was before ultrasound, she went to a psychic who you’re going to have a boy and he’s gonna be famous,” Ru expressed. “So I grew up thinking, ‘how am I gonna get famous? I gotta figure this out!’”

RuPaul also talked about hosting Saturday Night Live, reflected on beginning his 38-year television career in Atlanta, curating his drag persona and the upcoming Season 12 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Click inside to watch Tracee Ellis Ross’ appearance on Late Night…
Photos: NBC
