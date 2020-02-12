RuPaul Knew He Would Be Famous Before He Was Even Born?!

RuPaul paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (February 11) and revealed how his mother knew he would become famous before he was even born.

The 59-year-old drag queen superstar told Seth that when his mother was pregnant with him a psychic told her that her child would be famous.

“When she was pregnant with me, this was before ultrasound, she went to a psychic who you’re going to have a boy and he’s gonna be famous,” Ru expressed. “So I grew up thinking, ‘how am I gonna get famous? I gotta figure this out!’”

RuPaul also talked about hosting Saturday Night Live, reflected on beginning his 38-year television career in Atlanta, curating his drag persona and the upcoming Season 12 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

