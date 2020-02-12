Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com!

The 23-year-old actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and has been facing some pregnancy rumors lately that we can confirm are true.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told us. Another added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Sophie and Joe, 30, got married in Las Vegas in May of 2019, and had a second ceremony a month later in France.

The last photos we have of Sophie are from earlier this month, where she’s wearing a big coat while out with Joe in London.

Reps for both Joe and Sophie declined to comment on their clients’ personal lives.

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the wonderful news. Looking forward to seeing another Bonus Jonas being added to their ever-expanding family in 2020!