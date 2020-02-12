Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:01 pm

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com!

The 23-year-old actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and has been facing some pregnancy rumors lately that we can confirm are true.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told us. Another added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Sophie and Joe, 30, got married in Las Vegas in May of 2019, and had a second ceremony a month later in France.

The last photos we have of Sophie are from earlier this month, where she’s wearing a big coat while out with Joe in London.

Reps for both Joe and Sophie declined to comment on their clients’ personal lives.

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the wonderful news. Looking forward to seeing another Bonus Jonas being added to their ever-expanding family in 2020!
Just Jared on Facebook
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 01
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 02
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 03
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 04
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 05
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 06
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 07
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 08
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 09
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 10
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 11
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 12
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 13
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 14
sophie turner pregnant expecting baby joe jonas 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Exclusive, Joe Jonas, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr