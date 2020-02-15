Dwyane Wade Recalls Telling Gabrielle Union He Fathered a Child While They Were on a Break

Dwyane Wade is opening about the “hardest thing” he ever had to do.

In his upcoming ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, the 38-year-old retired NBA player recalled telling wife Gabrielle Union that he had fathered a child with another woman while they were on a break.

Dwyane and the 47-year-old actress started dating in 2009, but took a break a few years later. In 2013, Dwyane welcomed son Xavier with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyer.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” Dwyane says in the doc, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

“When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f–k somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human,” Dwyane added. “Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it.”

Dwyane and Gabrielle got back together not long after the birth of Xavier, and married in 2014.

In late 2018, the couple welcomed daughter Kaavia via surrogate, which Dwyane says helped him make the decision to retire so he can spend more time with his kids.

“That was my push away from the game,” Dwyane says, referring to his 2019 retirement. “It was time. There just came a point when I had to look in the mirror and say, ‘What more do you want out of this?’”

D. Wade: Life Unexpected debuts on ESPN on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.