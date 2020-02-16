Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Returning to Canada Together After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they were spotted making their way off of a private plane while arriving back in Canada on Friday (February 14).

In pictures obtained by People.com, Prince Harry, 35, kept things casual in a gray sweater and baseball hat while Meghan, 38, donned a striped button-down shirt, black cardigan and black jeans for their flight home.

The couple have been quite busy since they made their announcement that they were stepping back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently dined with this famous couple at a private JPMorgan event in Miami. A few days later, they visited Stanford University help them establish a new charity organization following their move to Canada.

