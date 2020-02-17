Top Stories
Mon, 17 February 2020 at 1:08 am

Ben Barnes Wants to Play Flynn Rider in Rumored Rapunzel Live-Action Movie

Ben Barnes wants in on the upcoming rumored Rapunzel live-action movie!

A fan took to Twitter on Sunday (February 16) to share side-by-side photos of the 38-year-old English actor and Flynn Rider from the Disney animated movie Tangled.

Ben reposted the tweet, while also adding, “I am so up for this @DisneyStudios…even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled.”

In Tangled, Zachary Levi voiced the role of Flynn while Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel.

As of right now, Disney hasn’t addressed any of the Rapunzel live-action movie rumors yet.

