Ben Barnes Wants to Play Flynn Rider in Rumored Rapunzel Live-Action Movie
Ben Barnes wants in on the upcoming rumored Rapunzel live-action movie!
A fan took to Twitter on Sunday (February 16) to share side-by-side photos of the 38-year-old English actor and Flynn Rider from the Disney animated movie Tangled.
Ben reposted the tweet, while also adding, “I am so up for this @DisneyStudios…even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled.”
In Tangled, Zachary Levi voiced the role of Flynn while Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel.
As of right now, Disney hasn’t addressed any of the Rapunzel live-action movie rumors yet.
