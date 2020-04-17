Does Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Want More Kids with Jason Statham?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is opening up about the possibility of expanding her family with longtime fiance Jason Statham.

The 32-year-old model and actress has been in a relationship with Jason, 52, for over a decade and they are parents to a two-year-old son named Jack.

Rosie did an Instagram Q&A on Thursday and responded to fan questions about her family.

“Yes, we would love to,” Rosie said in response to questions about having more kids. She also said that Jack is “doing great.”

“We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment,” Rosie added (via E! News). “He’s turning three in a few months, which I can’t believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!!”

