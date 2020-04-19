Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Jon Hamm is getting out for some fresh air.

The 49-year-old Mad Men star was spotted visiting a friend on his scooter amid the global health crisis on Saturday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Jon was seen saying goodbye as he rode away on his scooter wearing a Star Wars rebel helmet.

He was spotted stepping out last month to pick up lunch amid the pandemic.

