Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate &amp; Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate & Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 11:30 am

Jon Hamm is getting out for some fresh air.

The 49-year-old Mad Men star was spotted visiting a friend on his scooter amid the global health crisis on Saturday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Jon was seen saying goodbye as he rode away on his scooter wearing a Star Wars rebel helmet.

The helmet is available now on Amazon!

He was spotted stepping out last month to pick up lunch amid the pandemic.

jon hamm star wars april 2020 01
jon hamm star wars april 2020 02
jon hamm star wars april 2020 03
jon hamm star wars april 2020 04
jon hamm star wars april 2020 05

Photos: Backgrid
