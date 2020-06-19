Johnny Depp Makes Virtual Visit to Children's Hospital as Captain Jack Sparrow!

Johnny Depp is providing quite a treat for young fans!

The 57-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor, dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow from the iconic film series, appeared on Juiced TV‘s virtual visits at the Queensland Children’s Hospital on Friday (June 19).

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello,” he said during Juiced TV’s Virtual Visit, which streamed live through the hospital as he performed in and out of character.

“It’s a wonderful facility. I’m with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it’s fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years,” he added.

“These three beautiful young people I’ve spoken with this evening and having heard from people who sent videos in, like little Ula, is one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I’ve ever experienced and that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to taking care of one another and to helping out when times are curious and confusing.”

Juiced TV’s virtual visits are an effort to lift spirits of those at the hospital after visitations were restricted due to the pandemic.

