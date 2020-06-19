'Love, Victor' Star Michael Cimino Got Inspiration From His Gay Cousin To Play Victor

Michael Cimino is opening up about how his gay cousin helped him in the title role for Love, Victor.

The 20-year-old actor told People that he consulted with his cousin before he started filming the Hulu series.

“I talked to my cousin, who is gay. He told me things that really hurt him and helped him [when he was coming out.] It was very special for both of us,” Michael says.

Michael added, “I wanted Victor to feel like a real human being. I feel like the most important thing about this whole story is that someone could relate to Victor and relate to his story, no matter what your sexual orientation is, no matter what ethnicity you are. And I feel like adding elements of myself and of my cousin, did that.”

